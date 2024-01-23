Sharon Osbourne reveals she once tried to take her own life after discovering Ozzy’s affair

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she once tried to take her own life after discovering her husband Ozzy was having an affair.

The couple had been married for more than 30 years when the Black Sabbath frontman reportedly began an affair with a celebrity hairdresser, which went on for four years between 2012-2016.

The revelation was followed by the pair temporarily separating after 33 years together.

Speaking on stage at her Cut The Crap show at London’s Fortune Theatre on Sunday night (January 21) with friend Jane Moore (per The Mirror), Sharon said she was “used to” her husband “always” having groupies.

“But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills,” she said.

“I just thought, ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean [the] room and saw me.”

The pair initially decided to separate, but reunited after five months. In July 2016, Ozzy said his marriage was “back on track”, telling ABC’s Good Morning America: “You make mistakes, and you learn by your mistakes, I think.”

He added: “It’s just a bump in the road. Some days it’s good, some days it’s terrible, some days you just drift apart for a while. But you get back on the horse, you know.”

Sharon has been vocal about her husband’s various health ailments in recent years, including his battle with Parkinson’s disease and numerous neck surgeries.

“It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help,” she said in November. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt.”

She previously opened up about her assisted-suicide pact with her husband, revealing in October that it was still a plan.

For help and advice on mental health: