Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy “has always been inappropriate with women”

Sharon Osbourne has said her husband Ozzy “has always been inappropriate with women”.

During a new interview with the Mirror, the Prince Of Darkness’ wife and manager spoke about the couple’s lengthy rollercoaster relationship. She told the newspaper that she and Ozzy had once tried marriage guidance counselling – but it only lasted 30 minutes.

“No matter how much bad behaviour or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him,” Sharon explained.

Reflecting on the former Black Sabbath frontman’s struggles with drugs and alcohol, she added: “But in my youth, being naïve, I thought, ‘I can change Ozzy. He won’t drink when he’s with me. I’ll make him a nice home and nest and we’ll be happy ever after.’

“But that’s not real life. I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on. We can’t go for a wee without each other. It’s ridiculous.”

Sharon continued: “He’s always been inappropriate with women. We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, ‘Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’ And I’m like, ‘You cannot say those things now. The world today is different. You cannot talk to a woman like that. You can get into trouble.’

“He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all. He’s got Tourette’s with the truth. It just comes out.”

Earlier this year, Sharon revealed she once tried to take her own life after discovering that Ozzy was having an affair.

The couple had been married for more than three decades when the singer reportedly began a relationship with a celebrity hairdresser, which went on for four years between 2012-2016. Ozzy and Sharon temporarily separated following the revelation.

Sharon said she was “used to” her husband “always” having groupies, adding: “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

In July 2016, Ozzy said his marriage was “back on track”, telling ABC’s Good Morning America: “You make mistakes, and you learn by your mistakes, I think.”

Last October, Sharon opened up about her assisted suicide pact with her husband – revealing that it was still a plan.

Sharon also said during her recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother that Ozzy was “stoned” in every episode of their reality show The Osbournes, while their children Jack and Kelly have revealed who they think should play their parents in a forthcoming biopic about the couple.

Ozzy said last November that he had to “accept the fact” that a return to the stage may not be possible owing to his ongoing health issues, including Parkinson’s disease and a recovery from multiple surgeries.

This January, however, Sharon revealed that Ozzy was planning “two more shows to say goodbye” before he fully retires from performing live.