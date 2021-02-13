Sharon Van Etten releases full version of ‘On Your Way Now’

Sharon Van Etten has released the full version of ‘On Your Way Now’, almost two years after the song was initially recorded.

The track was created for the 2019 documentary, Made In Boise, about four women carrying surrogate babies in Idaho. ‘On Your Way Now’ was written by Mark McAdam and performed by Van Etten, with only a snippet being made available at the time of the film’s release.

Now, the full version of the tender, emotional tune has landed on streaming services for listeners to enjoy. Check it out below:

When Made In Boise was released, Van Etten reflected on the part she played in adding to the film’s story through the song.

“I was moved by the track I was sent because it was lighter than I had expected for a topic so seemingly heavy, but in watching the film, I was inspired by how positive the stories were,” she said in a statement.

“Infertility and surrogates are so rarely talked about and I felt it important to be a part of the story. I hope I added some gentleness and understanding in my delivery.”

Recently, Van Etten teamed up with Local Natives to perform their collaborative single, ‘Lemon’, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, taken from the latter band’s EP ‘Sour Lemon’.

The singer released a slew of tracks in 2020, including ‘Beaten Down’, ‘Staring At A Mountain’, ‘Seventeen’ with Norah Jones, a cover of ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding?’ with Josh Homme and ‘Let Go’, as well holiday reworks of ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Blue Christmas’.