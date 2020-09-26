Sharon Van Etten shares “deeply personal” B-Side, ‘All Over Again’

Sharon Van Etten has shared a “deeply personal” B-Side from 2015 digitally, for the first time – you can listen to it below.

‘All Over Again’ was the B-Side to ‘I Don’t Want to Let You Down’ from the EP of the same name.

Announcing the digital release of the B-Side on Instagram, Van Etten wrote: “My 7″ ‘I Don’t Want To Let You Down’ had a b-side that was never digitally released – until today.

“‘All Over Again’ is a deeply personal song written during the ‘Are We There’ sessions. Broken hearted years ago and driven to find true love, it’s hard to believe I was ever there when I look back now from such a fulfilled space.

“I’m humbled to share yet another vulnerable moment with you.”

You can see the post and listen to the song below:

Earlier in 2020, Van Etten shared two new tracks: ‘Beaten Down’ and ‘Staring At A Mountain’. She was also recently featured on ‘Impossible Weight’, a collaboration with Deep Sea Diver.

2020 has additionally seen Van Etten duet with Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme on a cover of ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding’. She also joined the surviving members of Fountains Of Wayne for a series of tributes to the late Adam Schlesinger.

In a four-star review of Van Etten’s 2019 album, ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, NME said: “‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, then, serves not so much as a nudge, but a forceful and playful shove to remind listeners just how special Van Etten’s talent is on both a lyrical and musical level.

“Don’t call it a comeback, but it may well be her most intoxicating and impressive work to date.”