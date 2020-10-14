Sharon Van Etten shares new track ‘Let Go’

Sharon Van Etten has shared a new single, ‘Let Go’, originally recorded for the Arthur Jones documentary Feels Good Man.

Feels Good Man focuses on Matt Furie, the creator of the Pepe The Frog meme, which has since been used a symbol among alt-right groups. The documentary first premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

‘Let Go’ was created by Van Etten in collaboration with Giorgio Angelini, the film’s producer, and composer Mike Semple.

“After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words,” Van Etten said in a statement.

“The song and film’s producer, Giorgio, was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Sharon Van Etten’s last full-length release was ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ in 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the album four stars, saying “the New Jersey songwriter flips the script with an electrifying pop album with plenty of heart”.

Since ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, Van Etten has released a number of singles, including the “deeply personal” track ‘All Over Again’ in September. Earlier this month, she contributed a track to a benefit compilation record in support of the Estok’Gna, otherwise known as the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe of Texas.