Listen to Sharon Van Etten’s new single ‘Used To It’

Sharon Van Etten has shared her latest single ‘Used To It’ – you can hear the new track below.

The song marks Van Etten’s second solo release of 2022, following on from last month’s ‘Porta’.

Speaking about ‘Used To It’, which was originally written for the score for the 2020 HBO documentary Baby God, Van Etten explained: “Ultimately, the film team changed their musical direction, but I found myself welcomely challenged to the idea of writing a song about the concept of family, connection through blood, nature vs. nurture, while attempting to incorporate ideas of love and the complexities of science and technology.

Advertisement

“I am grateful for this song to be able to have a new life, relating more to the times we have all been living through and redefining the meaning of this song by focusing on the positives of seeking connection and understanding what family means to the individual.”

The track’s accompanying video, which you can see above, was created by Van Etten’s musical director and bandmate Charley Damski, and features the dancer and choreographer Hayden J Frederick.

Van Etten said of the clip: “Together, they helped me convey the feelings of internal struggles, while also finding space for oneself and embracing that pain in order to move on.”

Van Etten will head out on a UK and European tour this summer. You can see her upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

Advertisement

May

31 – Aula Magna, Lisbon, Portgual

June

2 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

5 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

6 – Openluchttheater Rivierenhof, Antwerp, Belgium

7 – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

9 – Loaded, Oslo, Norway

10 – Rosendal, Djurgarden, Stockholm, Sweden

11 – Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, Denmark

13 – Metropol, Berlin, Germany

14 – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht, Netherlands

15 – La Cigale, Paris, France

17 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

19 – O2 Academy, Leeds

21 – Barrowland, Glasgow

22 – Vicar Street, Dublin