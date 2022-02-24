SHAUN joins forces with Yuna for the new single ‘So Right’

South Korean producer and singer-songwriter SHAUN has enlisted Malaysian singer Yuna on his latest single ‘So Right’.

SHAUN – real name Kim Yun-ho – also produced the track, which was released today (February 24) on all major streaming platforms. The track’s electronica beat is accompanied by a jazzy guitar riff also played by SHAUN himself, as Yuna drives the song’s narrative forward with her vocals.

“Hit and run / Came into my life like the morning sun / Won’t give up my heart for anyone / You doin’ it like you’re having fun, oh yeah,” she sings before SHAUN responds in the second verse: “Take your time / This ain’t just some temporary high / Baby, it’s not like I’m gonna die”.

Listen to SHAUN’s ‘So Right’ featuring Yuna below.

The collaboration was spearheaded by SHAUN’s management company Unbound Entertainment Group, also home to fellow Korean American star Sam Kim. The brand chose to focus on the “Asian American narrative” for the single as part of their drive to promote multiculturalism in the music industry, according to a press statement.

SHAUN first debuted in 2009 as a member of South Korean indie rock band The Koxx, and has since worked with EXO, SHINee, and f(x) as a producer. In 2018, his single ‘Way Back Home’ became a viral hit, sending him to the top of the Gaon Digital Chart.

More recently in May 2021, he released the single album, ‘SHAUN #0055b7’ featuring the tracks ‘Closed Ending’ and ‘BLUE’, a collaboration with rapper Wonstein.

Earlier this month, Yuna announced that her upcoming fifth studio album is being split into five parts, with the first part, ‘Y1: Hello’, coming as soon as March. Details on the album, including the tracklist and collaborators if any, have yet to be released.

Yuna’s last solo releases are ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ featuring American R&B singer Pink Sweat$ released in June 2021 and ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’ in December 2020.

In April 2021, she tapped Filipino singer James Reid for a remix of ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’. She also co-wrote two singles released by Malaysian singer Ai.Z last year, ‘The Last Thing’ and ‘Use Me’.