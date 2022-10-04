Shaun Ryder announces first solo show in 11 years

Shaun Ryder has shared details of his first live solo performance in 11 years, with all money raised on the night going to mental health charity Mind.

The Happy Mondays star will play a hometown charity gig at Manchester’s Factory 251 on October 7, supported by club night and record label This Feeling – including an appearance from Creation Records founder and former Oasis manager Alan McGee, among other “surprises” promised for the evening.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my first solo show in 11 years,” Ryder said in a statement. “It’ll be great to play some songs from my album ‘Visits From Future Technology’ live.”

Tickets for the charity show are available to purchase here.

Originally recorded in Los Angeles back in 2010, McGee suggested to Ryder that he revisit the sessions, leading to its release in 2021 with re-recorded vocals and additional help from producer Sunny Levine.

Describing the album last year – his follow-up to 2003’s ‘Amateur Night In The Big Top’ – Ryder said: “In my delusional ADHD brain it’s my ‘Sgt. Pepper’ [Beatles] full of different flavoured songs.”

In July, the Happy Mondays also released a new EP, ‘Tart Tart’, in tribute to Paul Ryder.

Ryder, who was the bassist of the Happy Mondays and brother of frontman Shaun, died earlier that month at the age of 58.

Posting the news on social media at the time, the band wrote: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning. A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.”

Shaun also said of the EP: “This special release of ‘Tart Tart’ showcases the unique musical talent of our brother Paul Ryder who passed from this world … we will all miss you Horse.

“He brought the funk and the rock n roll to Happy Mondays … love you long time R kid.”

Fans can pre-order a special seven-inch vinyl edition of ‘Tart Tart’ from Happy Mondays’ official store. The physical version is due to arrive on November 18.