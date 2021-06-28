Shaun Ryder releases baggy solo track ‘Mumbo Jumbo’

Shaun Ryder has released ‘Mumbo Jumbo’, the first single to emerge from his first solo album in nearly two decades, ‘Visits From Future Technology’.
The Happy Mondays frontman will release his second solo effort on August 20 via his new SWRX Recordings label. It will be the follow-up to 2003’s ‘Amateur Night In The Big Top’.
He has now released ‘Mumbo Jumbo’, which sees the Happy Mondays frontman leaning into the baggy sounds that defined his most famous band.
“She likes her music in the key of death,” Ryder croons on the new effort.
Noel Gallagher, who is set to collaborate with Ryder on his new album, previously described ‘Mumbo Jumbo’ as “outrageous”.
“It’s not like anything he’s ever done,” he said.
Ryder recently described ‘Visits From Future Technology’, which is set for release in August, with the following statement: “In my delusional ADHD brain it’s my ‘Sgt. Pepper’, full of different-flavoured songs.”
“While spring cleaning during Covid and digging deep into his archives, Shaun found an unreleased solo album down the back of the sofa,” a press release accompanying the album announcement added about the record.
“Of course, it turns out to be one of his best records and is stuffed full of the classic wonk pop, insidious melodies and killer grooves that bring the funk. It’s a pick’n’mix of styles, from mischievous pop chops, hip-swinging bass, desert guitars and Stones swagger brought into a full Polaroid swagger by the upbeat, darkly funny Day-Glo music that will soundtrack this summer.”