Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber get emotional in their ‘Monster’ video

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have released a new collaborative single, ‘Monster’, alongside an accompanying music video.

Both the single and music video were initially teased earlier this week by the two pop artists on social media, and premiered live today (November 20) on YouTube.

The clip, directed by Colin Tilley, sees Mendes and Bieber discovering a pristine white platform in the middle of the woods. The duo then deliver an emotional performance of their song atop the platform as lightning begins to flash around them.

Watch the music video for ‘Monster’ below:

‘Monster’ is the second taste from Mendes’ forthcoming album ‘Wonder’, following the title track’s release last month. ‘Wonder’, which marks Mendes’ fourth full-length to date, is slated to drop on December 4.

In an earlier letter announcing the album, Mendes wrote: “It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.

“It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time.”

Mendes’ last album, ‘Shawn Mendes’, received a four star review from NME, which described the singer “[moving] away from twee pop to embrace stadium rock and slick funk”.