Shawn Mendes has cancelled the remaining dates of his ‘Wonder’ world tour in order to recover from his mental health difficulties.

In a statement posted on Instagram today (July 27), Mendes said he “wasn’t prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take” on him.

“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the singer wrote.

He ended the statement: “It breaks my heart to tell you this but but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Mendes had performed seven of 87 scheduled shows across the US, UK and Europe, some of which were not due to take place until June 2023.

See the full statement below.

Earlier this month (July 9), Mendes postponed 12 dates on the North American leg of his ‘Wonder’ tour on similar grounds.

In a personal statement shared at the time on social media, Mendes wrote: “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

For help and advice on mental health: