Shawn Mendes shares update after cancelling tour for mental health: “I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy”

Shawn Mendes has given a brief update on his mental health, telling fans he’s “just taking it easy” after cancelling his world tour last month.

Early in July, Mendes postponed three weeks worth of shows in North America, citing a need to prioritise his mental health. In a personal statement shared on social media, he wrote: “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Advertisement

The Ontario singer-songwriter would later cancel the remainder of his ‘Wonder’ world tour – which was scheduled to span 87 dates over the next 10 months – explaining at the end of last month that he “wasn’t prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take”.

“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” Mendes wrote in his follow-up post on July 27.

Yesterday (August 10) – exactly two weeks since that last update – a paparazzo for TMZ spotted Mendes at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport), and approached him for an impromptu interview. Though initially hesitant (telling the shutterbug that he’s “just waiting for my car, man”), Mendes briefly opened up about how he’s been spending the past few weeks, explaining: “I’m taking a lot of time just, like, doing therapy.”

Pressed over whether he’d been doing “anything fun”, Mendes continued: “Yeah, just taking it easy, man… [I’ve been] spending time with family that I haven’t been able to… I think for me it’s just about spending time doing things I haven’t really done over the last few years and just … having dinners with friends and stuff.”

Have a look at TMZ’s interview with Mendes below:

Advertisement

Mendes had performed seven dates of the ‘Wonder’ tour before he cancelled the run. There were another 47 shows on the itinerary for his North American leg, with a 32-date stint in the UK and Europe booked to run from next May through to next August.

Though he didn’t specify whether any of these shows would be rescheduled, Mendes did assure fans in his latest statement that “this doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future”. He later stressed that he would indeed return to the road “as soon as [he’s] taken the right time to heal”.

For help and advice on mental health: