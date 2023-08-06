Sheer Mag sign to Third Man Records and share new single ‘All Lined Up’

Sheer Mag have signed to Third Man Records and released a brand new single – listen to ‘All Lined Up’ below.

The band’s most recent album came in 2019 with ‘A Distant Call’, while 2021 saw them share the single ‘Crushed Velvet’ for Hulu’s original film The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.

Speaking of the new single, the band said: “The genesis of ‘All Lined Up’ stems from late nights at the bar playing pool. Last call has long come and gone, the gate is down, the ashtrays are out and your friend behind the bar is giving it all away.

“Despite the revelry, there’s a looming sense of dread—a fear that no matter how far ahead you get, all it takes is one bad shot to lose the game.”

Discussing signing the band, Third Man Records’ Ben Blackwell added: “Having been aware of Sheer Mag since their earliest 7-inch singles and keeping up with their self-released, independent DIY take-no-prisoners ethos, I never envisioned a world where they would ever sign to a record label.

“So imagine how ecstatic we were at Third Man when the band reached out to us directly and asked if we’d be interested in partnering with them. Still doesn’t seem real. We are beyond honoured, humbled really, to receive their handshake and their trust. This is gonna be fun as shit.”

‘A Distant Call’ was given a four-star review by NME, describing the record as a “semi-concept album about strife, struggle and the desire to overcome”.

“It’s no reinvention, but there are subtle tweaks here and there for a polished record that cements their place as a kick-ass rock’n’roll band with longevity. So what’s next, then? A rock opera? A double-album? We’re listening…”

Their song ‘Expect the Bayonet’, from 2017 debut album ‘Need To Feel Your Love’, was played at a campaign rally for US Senator Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.