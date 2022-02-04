Sheikh Haikel, Fariz Jabba, Yung Raja and more to perform at Majulah Live x It’s a Rap in March

Sheikh Haikel, Fariz Jabba, Yung Raja and more Singaporean artists will perform at Majulah Live x It’s A Rap, an upcoming music and comedy show.

Announced today (February 4) by Base Entertainment Asia, Majulah Live x It’s a Rap is a one-night-only comedy and music show featuring a mix of established and upcoming Singaporean artists and three of the country’s most notable comedians.

ShiGGa Shay, RRILEY, Jon Chua JX and more will join veteran comedians Fakkah Fuzz, Jacky Ng and Qamarul Haziq onstage at the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands on March 19 at 8pm. Tickets, which range from S$58 to S$138, are already on sale.

Sam Willows member Jon Chua JX, whose record label Zendyll is a partner of the event, said in a press statement that “there is something about live music that brings people closer to each other and helps us come together as a community.”

“With our first physical concert with an incredibly talented lineup, we really hope to create a sense of vibrancy and love for the local scene together with our audiences.”

Many of the artists on the line-up have recently released new music. Last year, Sheikh Haikel, the Singaporean hip-hop icon of Construction Sight fame, released ‘So I Say What’s Up’ featuring Charlie Lim – the first single from his final album.

Yung Raja and Fariz Jabba kept busy in 2021, with the former dropping the three-song EP ‘MIKE’ and the latter a single with Raja, ‘And Then’. ShiGGa Shay released ‘uRight’ featuring Jay Park, and teamed up with the South Korean rapper again on a version of his solo single ‘Passive Aggressive’.

Pop and R&B musician Rangga Jones shared his debut EP ‘A Little Bit Patient’ last year, while AE$OP CASH dropped the project ‘SWOPO’ on HVT Entertainment, Zendyll’s hip-hop- and R&B-focused imprint.

The full line-up for Majulah Live x It’s A Rap is:

RRILEY

Jon Chua JX

Rangga Jones

Feez

Joy Alexis

Sheikh Haikel

ShiGGa Shay

Yung Raja

Fariz Jabba

AE$OP CASH

Fakkah Fuzz

Jacky Ng

Qamarul Jaziq