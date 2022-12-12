Sheila Majid announces special Kuala Lumpur concert in March 2023

Malaysian diva Sheila Majid has announced a special showcase in Kuala Lumpur in March next year, her first mega concert in over six years.

According to Malay Mail Online, the veteran pop and jazz artist will be holding the ‘Sheila Majid Big Band Live in Kuala Lumpur’ concert at the World Trade Centre’s Dewan Merdeka hall in the Malaysian capital city on March 18, 2023.

The organisers said Sheila will be backed by at least 23 musicians, including 13 horn players, seven other instrumentalists, and three backup singers for the show.

Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur…get ready for this! #sinceyouinsist 😃#ubatrindu18th March 2023World Trade Centre KL.Ticket sales will… Posted by Sheila Majid on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

She’s expected to perform her greatest hits such as ‘Dia’, ‘Antara Anyer dan Jakarta’, ‘Lagenda’, ‘Memori’, and many more.

Led by her long-time collaborator and music director Mac Chew and event manager Jennifer Thompson, the showcase will be held at the same venue where Sheila performed the first-ever concert to promote her 1988 album ‘Warna’.

At a press conference for the concert’s launch on Wednesday (December 7), Sheila said the showcase – which will also feature a jazz orchestra – will be held exclusively for one night.

She noted that this was because some fans had believed organisers of her last mega solo concert in 2017 had announced it was ‘sold out’ to create a bigger demand for tickets.

“Sometimes organisers would just use the ‘sold out’ term but in fact they still have tickets. So now, when we announce tickets have sold out, it is,” the ‘Sinaran’ singer was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

“And that’s why I won’t do a second night. Because I want to change the perception of people. That if it’s sold out, you’re too late. You just have to wait for the next one.”

Tickets for the concert are now available via Jio Buddy as of Monday (December 12), 11am. They are priced at RM288 (Bronze), RM488 (Silver), RM588 (Gold), RM688 (Platinum), RM888 (Diamond) and RM1,288 (VVIP).

Those who purchase the VVIP tickets are also eligible for a photo session with the artist.

Sheila’s last studio album ‘Boneka’ (‘Puppet’) arrived in 2013, and came 13 years after she launched her chart-topping seventh studio album ‘Cinta Kita’ (‘Our Love’).

In late July, Sheila released the single ‘Wira Hatiku’ taken off the soundtrack of Juang, a movie dedicated to COVID-19 frontliners and which was billed as Malaysia’s biggest production.