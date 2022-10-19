Sheila Majid to join Padi Reborn at 25th anniversary concert in Kuala Lumpur

Legendary Malaysian singer Sheila Majid is set to join veteran Indonesian rock band Padi Reborn at Padi Reborn 25 Years: Live In Kuala Lumpur on December 3.

The announcement was shared by the band during a virtual press conference held yesterday (October 18). According to New Straits Times, this is the first time the two acts will be performing together live.

“We will be singing her hit songs and together with us, Sheila will be singing our songs at the concert too,” said Padi Reborn lead guitarist and founder Piyu.

The 25th anniversary concert will take place at the Zepp KL, and is the band’s first performance in Malaysia since their 2018 concert at Kuala Lumpur’s Life Centre. Ticket sales for the event went live on September 28 via Ticket2U.

Prices range from MYR 174.92 to MYR 350.80 as well as a meet-and-greet opportunity with the band going for MYR 155.25. During the press conference, Qew Communications’ Datin Rahizahwati Yahya revealed that “more than half of the tickets” have been sold.

Additionally, the band launched an exclusive merchandise line commemorating the concert. Ticket-holders who bought their event passes at the Tribun Center were able to redeem an exclusive key chain on August 20.

In a statement provided to New Straits Times by Majid, the singer did not reveal what songs the acts will be singing together, but teased that announcements will be made soon. Their first collaboration was in 2005, where the band performed Majid’s ‘Antara Anyer Dan Jakarta’ (Between Anyer and Jakarta) on an Indonesian tv station.