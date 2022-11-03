Sheila on 7 announce Jakarta concert for January 2023

Veteran Indonesian pop rock band Sheila on 7 are set to stage a concert in Jakarta this January 28, 2023.

The band, composed of members Eross Candra, Akhdiyat Duta Modjo, Adam Muhammad Subarkah and apparent new drummer Bounty Ramdhan, will be performing at the Jakarta International Expo, PRJ Kemayoran.

The poster for the event references the band’s 2000 hit, ‘Tunggu Aku di Jakarta.’ As of press time, Sheila on 7 has yet to announce further details for the concert.

Sehat-sehat semuanya, kita ketemu di Januari ya👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/WTdGgw2r0J — Pophariini (@pophariini) November 1, 2022

The group’s last performance was at the Jogja Volkswagen Festival held in July of this year, their first appearance without former drummer Brian Kresno Putro. In his place, the band revealed Bounty Ramdhan as their new drummer.

Putro served as Sheila on 7’s drummer for the last 18 years, replacing the band’s original drummer Anton Widiastanto in 2004. He has since announced the return of his original band, Tiket, in August. One of the band’s original guitarists, Sakti Ari Seno also departed the band in 2006.