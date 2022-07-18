Sheila on 7 reveal new drummer, hint at new material written during pandemic

Sheila on 7 unofficially unveiled their new drummer Bounty Ramdhan at the recent Jogja Volkswagen Festival last Sunday.

Bounty, who is the son of Indonesian musician Thomas Ramdhan, was informally introduced as the band’s new drummer by Sheila on 7 frontman Akhdiyat Duta Mojo at the festival according to reporting by CNN Indonesia. Addressing the crowd, Akhdiyat said, “Here’s the son of one of my idols, clap you hands for Bounty Ramadhan on the drums!”

The band have not officially confirmed Bounty’s appointment, but Sheila on 7 manager and bassist Adam Subarkah hinted in an interview before the show to Detik that their new drummer would hopefully be introduced at the show, and would not be an additional player from the cast of musicians the band have worked with previously.

Watch Bounty playing with Sheila on 7 below.

Jogjakarta, 17 july 2022.

Live in concert >> “Jogja Volkswagen Festival 2022” At Prambanan, Jogjakarta.

Sampai berjumpa lagi nananaa selanjutnya ganks#sheilaon7day #sheilagank #so7jogja pic.twitter.com/swBAAoUOHZ — Sheila On 7 (@sheilaon7) July 18, 2022

Akhdiyat also revealed that Sheila on 7 guitarist Eross Candra had written several new songs for the band during the pandemic. “I’m still waiting for the tracks, Eross has been keeping the songs he wrote over the past two years secret,” he shared, adding, “So let’s just wait and see what he has in store for us.”

Sheila On 7 drummer Brian Kresno Putro officially left the veteran Indonesian rock group after playing with the band for 18 years earlier this year on May 10. Subarkah said at the time that while he was unclear why the drummer decided to leave, Sheila On 7 had held a long discussion with Brian before determining that allowing him to leave was the best course of action.

Brian first joined Sheila on 7 in 2006, replacing founding member Anton Widiastanto after a stint as their touring drummer in 2004.The band have released eight studio albums, with their last album coming in the form of 2014’s ‘Musim Yang Baik’.

Sheila on 7 hold the distinction of being the first Indonesian band to sell a million copies of three consecutive albums. They have won multiple Anugerah Musik Indonesia awards, most notably taking home the Best Song award for the 2001 single ‘Sephia’, as well as the Best of The Best award for their 2004 album ‘Pejantan Tangguh’.

In 2018, Sheila On 7 released their first new music since 2014 in the form of the single ‘Film Favorit’. It was also the first single released under the band’s own label 507 Records.