Shelhiel enlists producers across Asia for new ‘Superstrobe’ remix album

Malaysian pop artist Shelhiel has released a new project, ‘Superstrobe (Remixes)’.

For the remix album, released in full on Thursday (March 31), Shelhiel enlisted producers from across Asia to rework tracks from his 2020 EP, ‘Superstrobe’. The remix album features the likes of Fauxe, Crwn, LONER, Double Clapperz and more.

Listen to Shelhiel’s ‘Superstrobe (Remixes)’ album below.

Advertisement

The remix album features previously released ‘Star’ remixes from PUTOCHINOMARIĆON, KONA and rEmPiT g0dDe$$, as well as Crwn’s remix of ‘Runnin, Merindu’ featuring NYK and Airliftz.

The newly released ‘Superstrobe (Remixes)’ project will bring Shelhiel’s ‘Superstrobe’ era, to a close, with the artist calling the project “the finale” on social media. Prior to the remix album, he most recently released a music video for ‘Runnin, Merindu’ on Valentines Day.

In November last year, Shelhiel collaborated with Filipino electronic music producer LONER on the track titled ‘Make Noise’, which came a month after he worked alongside Japanese producers Tomgg and phritz on the track ‘Love Ride’.

The ‘Superstrobe’ EP, which was released in November 2020, clinched the 18th spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums list in 2020, with writer MC Galang praising the musician for his navigation of “the spectrum of pain and pleasure with piercing intimacy – and great accessibility”.

Advertisement

Shelhiel most recently represented Malaysia at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on March 18 alongside the likes of CHAI, Luna Li, Cartel Madras, CIFIKA and Meyy as part of Jaded’s showcase.