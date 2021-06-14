Shelhiel, Lling Lling, Analog K and Orang Malaya to play free Vans virtual showcase

Malaysian artists Shelhiel, Lling Lling, Analog K and Orang Malaya have been tapped to perform virtually for Vans’ EVDNT Live showcase this week.

The event by the fashion brand is set to take place this coming Friday and Saturday evening (June 18 and 19).

According to the show’s schedule, Shelhiel will be kicking off the performances at 9pm local time on June 18, followed by a set by audiovisual artist and electronic musician Lling Lling at 10pm the same day. The following day, producer/DJ Analog K will open the show at 9pm, while Orang Malaya will perform at 10pm.

The show will be live-streamed for free below.

Besides the audiovisual showcases, the event will also include a series of panel discussions featuring Noh Salleh of indie rock band Hujan, content creator FZHD, fashion models Deanna and Deanni, as well as professional skateboarder Nizar Hashim.

The panels, curated by online shoe marketplace Sneakerlah, will cover footwear and technology innovation, streetwear, styling, as well as music and skate culture.

EVDNT Live performances is also a collaboration between Vans Malaysia and experimental production house Silau Maya.

Shelhiel released his debut EP ‘Superstrobe’ in November 2020. It clinched the 18th spot in NME‘s 25 Best Asian Albums Of 2020 list. NME‘s MC Galang said of the EP: “On ‘Superstrobe’, Shelhiel brings us along on his fictionalised journey as a fallen angel finding love outside of paradise, navigating the spectrum of pain and pleasure with piercing intimacy – and great accessibility.”

Lling Lling released her three-track EP ‘Launch Cube Pushy Ting’ in September 2020, the same month Analog K launched his latest single ‘Fallin’ For You’.

In December, Orang Malaya launched his second EP ‘Karya Cinta Suprima’ (‘a work of supreme love’), which was inspired by John Coltrane.