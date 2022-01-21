Shelhiel, Nakalness and more remix Malaysian duo Herbal Candy’s song ‘Big Boi’

Indie duo Herbal Candy have unveiled an “all star remix” of their latest single, ‘Big Boi’ featuring fellow Malaysian artists Shelhiel, F.Rider, Nakalness of FORCEPARKBOIS, ChronicalZ and Ninjaboi.

The rework, released on Friday (January 21), takes the sub-3-minute song to over five minutes. Each of the featured artists takes their turns to show off their unique flow.

Listen to the new remix of ‘Big Boi’ below.

The original version of ‘Big Boi’ was released in late October, and marks the second single that Herbal Candy released that year following ‘IT’S U’. Per a press release, ‘Big Boi’ centers around the theme of “the mental state of you being there for yourself before anyone else”.

“‘Big Boi’ was born out of the urge to fight the insecurities and self-doubt we were facing as artists during tough times like this. With the pandemic happening around the world, a lot of us are burned out physically and mentally,” the duo said in a statement.

In December 2020, the duo released their debut EP ‘Feels Like A Trip’, which included the tracks ‘Inside’, ‘Maybe’, ‘Pretty Ugly’ and more.

Several of Herbal Candy’s “all star remix” guests are active in their own ways. Next week, F.Rider will drop the ‘RAF F’ mixtape, while ChronicalZ dropped the song ‘Susah Reply’ in December. That month, Shelhiel also shared a futuristic music video for ‘Superstrobe’, the title track of his 2020 EP.

In December, Nakalness’ crew FORCEPARKBOIS dropped the single ‘Public Enemy’ and nabbed a nomination for Best Song By An Asian Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for their breakout hit ‘Lotus’.