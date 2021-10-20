Shelhiel teams up with Japanese producers Tomggg and phritz on new song ‘Love Ride’

Japanese producers Tomggg and phritz have teamed up with Malaysian artist Shelhiel for the collaborative single called ‘Love Ride’.

The dance pop track, out today (October 20), is about opening up to the possibility of a new, sweet romance. The trio explored the notion of a “pop-ness of a new generation”, per a press release, as Shelhiel dishes out both English and Mandarin verses.

Listen to the song here:

‘Love Ride’ is was coordinated and released by UNLIRICE, a platform that encourages collaboration among Asian artists. Also encompassing the fields of art, fashion and film, the new media project aims to forge more exchanges between creatives within the region.

Prior to this release, Tomggg has dropped three new singles in 2021 – ‘Journey’, ‘Rent A Car’ and ‘License Of Love’.

Meanwhile, phritz kicked off the year with the solo track ‘Summit’, followed by the collaborative singles ‘Figure’, ‘Blossom’, ‘Upset’ and ‘Greyscale’.

Shelhiel, on the other hand, dropped the song ‘Racing Hearts’ in August. The Malaysian artist took inspiration from video game soundtracks he grew up listening to for the said track, which features on Eastern Margin’s compilation, ‘Redline Legends’.

In July, he dropped a video for ‘Star 星’, which appeared on his 2020 release ‘Superstrobe’.