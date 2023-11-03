Sheryl Crow announces new album, shares single ‘Alarm Clock’

Sheryl Crow has shared details of her new studio album, ’Evolution’, alongside her bouncy new single ‘Alarm Clock’. Listen to the track below.

‘Evolution’ will be the singer-songwriter’s 11th studio album and is set for release on March 29, 2024 via The Valory Music Group.

Speaking about the surprise return, Crow said in a social media statement: “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”

“Everything is more song oriented now with streaming, and making an album is a huge endeavor,” she continued. “I started sending just a couple of demos to Mike, but the songs just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album.”

The album has been produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5), who also co-wrote ‘Alarm Clock’ with Crow and Emily Weisband.

Crow also stopped off on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 2), performing ’Alarm Clock’ for the first time in public. Watch the performance below.

Crow is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week as part of the 2023 class that also includes Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners. Crow will perform alongside Olivia Rodrigo during the induction ceremony in New York.

It is not the first time that Rodrigo and Crow will have played together. In September, they collaborated on a version of Crow’s 1996 hit ‘If It Makes You Happy’, and last year, Crow presented Rodrigo with the Woman Of The Year Award at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards.