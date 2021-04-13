Sheryl Sheinafia shares poignant music video for ‘Déjà Vu’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sheryl Sheinafia has dropped a music video for her single ‘Déjà Vu’, which was featured on her album ‘Jennovine’, released in January.

Sheinafia co-directed the clip with Wikan Anantabrata, and stars in it opposite actor Jerome Kurnia, who plays her love interest.

She also came up with the storyline of the music video, which depicts a couple reuniting at their apartment and spending the whole weekend together. Though they enjoy each other’s company, they eventually part ways – and the video’s conclusion hints that their romantic attentions may actually be elsewhere.

Watch the music video for ‘Déjà Vu’ below.

Sheinafia, whose real name is Sheryl Sheinafia Tjokro, described the video on Instagram as “a story about two hearts in a long-distance relationship finally gets together, but… (fill in the blanks)”.

In a press release, Sheinafia explained the decision to have the couple in the video do mundane activities together, like cooking and dancing. “I’ve always tried to establish a safe space with my partner. At the end of the day, we bring out the best in each other when we’re together; so to come home after a rough day to do something simple, as long as it’s with my partner, then I don’t mind.”

Sheinafia also said it was challenging to film a music video during the coronavirus pandemic. “Given the current situation with Covid-19, I needed to make sure that I was taking care of my team right,” she said. “We had to ensure that we were following correct health protocols, and sticking to a strict timeline. Though it wasn’t easy, it’s a way to move forward.”

The 24-year-old first debuted in 2009 as a musician with a self-titled album, and released a second record in 2017. ‘Jennovine’, released January 15, is her third.

In January, she shared a light-hearted acoustic rendition of ‘Jennovine’ track ‘Pick Up Your Phone’, performed with featured artist Rendy Pandugo. Other collaborators on the album include A. Nayaka (‘Lose My Mind’) and Pamungkas (‘House Or Home’).