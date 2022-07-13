She’s Only Sixteen announce name change, tease new music

Filipino indie rock band She’s Only Sixteen have rebranded themselves with a new name, while teasing new music on the horizon.

The band will now go by the name of SOS, an acronym of the outfit’s original name. The quartet further elaborated via social media that the new name is pronounced as “sauce”.

“New name. New music. Still your favourite boys,” the band shared about the name change on their Instagram page. “Ushering a new era for our music, ourselves and our listeners. It’s just SOS now.”

“Ever look at the mirror and realize skinny jeans stopped working for you? After 13ish years we’re not shesonlysixteen anymore,” lead guitarist Andrew Panopio further elaborated on the change in a separate post. “Nothing truly changed last night when we announced this. We’re still eager for our next releases our next gigs our next merch our next plans, this time with a little less.. load.”

SOS were recently announced as supporting acts at August event Gimme Shelter, alongside a line-up that includes Ben&Ben, Cheats, and Munimuni. The performance will be headlined by Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas, who will deliver his first-ever Philippines performance.

Last November, the band dropped the synth-laden single ‘Proof’. The track followed their remix EP released last January, which featured five different takes on the single ‘Broken Glass’ by artists DMAPS, lui., Thrones., Wilson Pivot and LONER.

In 2020, the band released the EP ‘The Other Side’, which landed on NME’s list of that year’s best Asian albums. Landing on the list’s 14th spot, reviewer Aldus Santos praised the record for its “newfound sublimity”, as a “mighty refreshing” “aftermath record, with songs to soundtrack your moments of reckoning, reminiscence and regret.”

SOS’ most recent full-length effort was the 2017 album, ‘Whatever That Was’.