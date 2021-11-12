She’s Only Sixteen release synth-powered new single, ‘Proof’

Filipino indie rock band She’s Only Sixteen have released the new single ‘Proof’.

The track follows up their recent ‘Broken Glass’ remix EP, marking their first single release of the year. It’s released under the band’s own indie label Bavarian Records.

The synth-powered track provides good vibes aplenty – its melodic hook straddling the line between bubblegum pop and ’80s funk – despite its lyrics dealing with a person having to win back a partner in their life.

Advertisement

“I’ve got nothing to prove / All the time and nothing to lose / Often I’ve been thinking of you / Cause you know that I’ve been acting a fool / around you, babe,” the band’s vocalist Roberto Seña sings in its chorus.

‘Proof’ arrived with a music video, which shows the band exploring the town of San Juan in the Filipino province of La Union. Watch it below.

San Juan is where the band currently reside, with a press release adding that their new studio, Bavarian Studio, was built atop a coffee shop that faces the coastline.

The band’s drummer King Puentespina – also known as the producer crwn – explained that ‘Proof’ “cements the idea on where the band is heading sonically”.

It is also stated that the band originally planned to release an EP “every quarter” before they scrapped that idea in favour of building the studio. “I guess the irony is how building [it] distracted us from making more music,” quipped Seña.

Advertisement

Last year, She’s Only Sixteen released the EP ‘The Other Side’, which made it to NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.