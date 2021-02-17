ShiGGa Shay announces new single with Jay Park, ‘uRight’

Singaporean rapper ShiGGa Shay will collaborate with Jay Park on his first single of 2021, ‘uRight’.

Due for release on February 25, this track is the rapper’s first collaboration with the established K-Pop star, whose last feature was on Joe Flizzow’s single, ‘Ciao’. A music video is scheduled to premiere at 5pm on the same day as the single release.

Work on the song goes back to 2019, when ShiGGa Shay – real name Pek Jin Shen – travelled to Los Angeles for recording sessions. A conversation with a close friend about a relationship conflict inspired the rapper to freestyle lyrics, completing a chorus with a beat by UK producer superjdoug.

Advertisement

Further work with US producer OkayJJack sparked an idea for a feature to complete the song. “We wanted to get someone who understood hip-hop as well as R&B to jump on the song,” ShiGGa Shay said in a press statement. “Someone who could convey the emotional message of what we were trying to do.”

The duo immediately thought of Jay Park, who had already been in Los Angeles for work. The Korean-American artist wrote and recorded his parts in one day, flying down to Singapore to shoot the music video months later.

“I wanted to showcase certain places in Singapore that are not usually seen by our friends overseas,” ShiGGa Shay explained further. “Much love and respect to Jay Park for taking time out to make this collaboration happen!”

Last September, ShiGGa Shay released the ‘365’ EP, which coincided with a special “mixed reality” performance with Anomalyst Studio. The rapper collaborated with them again earlier this month on a showcase that was billed as an “Extended Reality (xR)” performance.

Watch him perform ‘who r u 是个谁’ in that set below.