ShiGGa Shay, M1LDL1FE, Saints Amongst Sinners and more to play at IGNITE! Music Festival’s 15th anniversary

The Singaporean student-run festival IGNITE! has announced its line-up for its 2022 edition, which marks their 15th anniversary, led by ShiGGa Shay, M1LDL1FE, Saints Amongst Sinners and more.

This year’s edition of the free annual festival, which was founded in 2008 and is run by students of Republic Polytechnic, will be held on July 29 and 30 at the polytechnic’s Republic Cultural Centre. This marks IGNITE!’s return to an in-person event after two years of virtual events.

The acts that will perform on Day One were announced on June 25 – The New Modern Lights, Space Walk, Marian Carmel, Feez. and ShiGGa Shay will be joined by the IGNITE! Band Auditions Winner, who will be crowned on July 22.

Advertisement

As announced on July 2, Day Two will see LAYYI, Rangga Jones, Daniel Sid, Saints Amongst Sinners, Cadence, Tell Lie Vision, Bakers In Space and M1LDL1FE take to the stage.

IGNITE! is one out of many upcoming music events happening in Singapore. This Saturday (July 9), local bands Blush and CURB will be supporting Thai shoegaze band Death of Heather. Big international acts headed to the country include Maroon 5, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, while Marshmello, Westlife and Green Day will headline the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix’s concerts.

The line-up for IGNITE Music Festival 2022 is:

DAY 1 (July 29):

IGNITE! Band Auditions Winner

The New Modern Lights

Space Walk

Marian Carmel

Feez.

ShiGGa Shay

DAY 2 (July 30):

LAYYI

Rangga Jones

Daniel Sid

Saints Amongst Sinners

Cadence

Tell Lie Vision

Bakers In Space

M1LDL1FE