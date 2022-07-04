ShiGGa Shay, M1LDL1FE, Saints Amongst Sinners and more to play at IGNITE! Music Festival’s 15th anniversary

The Singaporean student-run festival IGNITE! has announced its line-up for its 2022 edition, which marks their 15th anniversary, led by ShiGGa Shay, M1LDL1FE, Saints Amongst Sinners and more.
This year’s edition of the free annual festival, which was founded in 2008 and is run by students of Republic Polytechnic, will be held on July 29 and 30 at the polytechnic’s Republic Cultural Centre. This marks IGNITE!’s return to an in-person event after two years of virtual events.
The acts that will perform on Day One were announced on June 25 – The New Modern Lights, Space Walk, Marian Carmel, Feez. and ShiGGa Shay will be joined by the IGNITE! Band Auditions Winner, who will be crowned on July 22.
As announced on July 2, Day Two will see LAYYI, Rangga Jones, Daniel Sid, Saints Amongst Sinners, Cadence, Tell Lie Vision, Bakers In Space and M1LDL1FE take to the stage.
IGNITE! is one out of many upcoming music events happening in Singapore. This Saturday (July 9), local bands Blush and CURB will be supporting Thai shoegaze band Death of Heather. Big international acts headed to the country include Maroon 5, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, while Marshmello, Westlife and Green Day will headline the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix’s concerts.
The line-up for IGNITE Music Festival 2022 is:
DAY 1 (July 29):
IGNITE! Band Auditions Winner
The New Modern Lights
Space Walk
Marian Carmel
Feez.
ShiGGa Shay
DAY 2 (July 30):
LAYYI
Rangga Jones
Daniel Sid
Saints Amongst Sinners
Cadence
Tell Lie Vision
Bakers In Space
M1LDL1FE