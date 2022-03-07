Shila Amzah and Sekumpulan Orang Gila win the ALJ36 Song Awards with ‘Pelukan Angkasa’

Malaysian pop singer Shila Amzah and post-hardcore group Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) have won the top award at the Anugerah Juara Lagu 36 (AJL36) Awards for their collaborative single, ‘Pelukan Angkasa’ (‘Galactical Embrace’).

The track, written by SOG guitarist and vocalist Raja Nazrin Shah and songwriter Fazleena Hishamuddin, led to the artists winning the grand prize of RM100,000 (US$25,000) and a trophy, the New Straits Times reported.

The final ceremony of the awards, which was televised via broadcaster TV3 live from the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) on Sunday (March 6), also saw singer Marsha Milan clinch the first runner up prize for her song ‘Cinta’ (‘Love’), written by Bunga Cantik and Hang Nadim.

Watch an excerpt of Shila Amzah and SOG’s energetic performance below.

Apart from the RM50,000 (US$12,500) and a trophy for second place, Marsha also bagged the RM18,000 prize for ‘Best Performance’ at the finals.

The second runner-up was Haqiem Rosli, who won RM30,000 (US$7,500) and a trophy for the song ‘Mimpi’ (‘Dream’), co-written by actress and director A. Aida. Meanwhile, singer Aina Abdul clinched the ‘Best Vocals’ prize, taking home a trophy and RM5,000 (US$1,250).

Other songs contested were ‘Boneka’ (‘Puppet’) by Ernie Zakri, ‘Purnama’ (‘Full Moon’) by Naim Daniel, ‘Intan Payung’ (‘Diamond Umbrella’) by Bunga and Noraniza Idris, ‘Salahku’ (‘My wrongdoings’) by Yonnyboii, ‘AEWO’ by Shiha Zikir and Noki, Lara by Haqiem, Naim Daniel and Hael Husaini, and ‘Angkara’ (‘Sinister’) by Siti Nordiana.

According to Berita Harian, the performances of the 12 finalists were evaluated by a panel of 10 jury members led by veteran musician Mokhzani Ismail. Other jury members included Hasbah Hassan, Syafinaz Selamat, Acis, Edrie Haship, Helen Yap LY, Altimet, and Faizal Tahir.

The evaluation of the songs were based on an 85 percent score involving melodies, lyrics, vocal performance, production and arrangement. The remaining 15 percent score is based on the musical and vocal performance, as well as arrangements during the finals.

AJL36, which was hosted by Alif Satar and Nabila Huda, also saw performances by Jamal Abdillah, Mas Idayu, Ayda Jebat, Cassia, and Wings.

Based on TV3’s weekly chart show Muzik Muzik, the awards have been held annually since 1986 to honour the best songs of the year, as well as the composers, lyricists and vocalists involved.

Shila, who is the daughter of famed singer Amir Amzah Salleh (also known as ND Lala) has released six studio albums since 2000, while SOG’s third album ‘Second Voyage’ was released in 2021.