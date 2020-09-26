Shinedown’s Brent Smith and Zach Myers share cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Shinedown‘s Brent Smith and Zach Myers have shared a new cover of Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ – you can listen to it below.

Continuing to make music outside the group using their Smith & Myers moniker, the pair have shared two new tracks from their forthcoming ‘Smith & Myers Vol.2’ collection.

Aside from the cover of Eilish’s mega hit, Smith & Myers have also shared a new original song called ‘Bad At Love’.

“‘Bad At Love’ was one of the very first original songs to be written for the project,” Smith said of the new track. “I think ultimately the song was born from my own romantic relationships. When I love someone, I love them fully, and sometimes the passion can be too much. I always know when it’s time to move on.”

He continued: “That being said, I am extremely grateful that I am still very good friends with the ladies I have loved, and still love, to this day.”

Myers added: “‘Bad At Love’ was one of the first original songs we wrote for this album…lyrically Brent was writing about things in his life that maybe we wouldn’t really touch on with Shinedown and I think it came out to be an incredibly naked and honest song.”

Speaking on the Eilish cover, he said: “And I think ‘Bad Guy’ turned out very cool – it’s a nice bluesy version of the song.”

‘Smith & Myers Vol.2’ arrives on October 23 and can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has launched a collection of toy figures inspired by the videos for hit singles ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’.

Made in partnership with Playmates Toys and Bravado, the line launches on October 15 on Eilish’s official website.

The ‘Bad Guy’ doll stands 10.5 inches tall and features a life-like sculpture of the singer in her yellow sweatsuit and comes in a box that transforms into a backdrop inspired by the music video.

The ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ collectible figure measures six inches in height and features fully removable wings.