SHINee to release new Japanese mini-album in July

SHINee have revealed the release details for their upcoming Japanese album.

Earlier today (April 30), SHINee announced through their official Japanese Twitter account that they would be dropping a new Japanese-language mini-album on July 28. According to the group’s website, the upcoming release will include five songs, although a complete track list and title have yet to be revealed.

This will be SHINee’s first Japanese release in over three years, following their 2018 single ‘Sunny Side’. In the same year, the group also released a Japanese-language compilation album called ‘SHINee The Best From Now On’, which featured Japanese-language versions of the group’s greatest hits such as ‘Everybody’, ‘Replay’ and ‘Lucifer’.

The boyband made their long-awaited return this year with their seventh Korean-language studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’ in February. Earlier this month, returned with a repackaged version of the album called ‘Atlantis’, which featured three new songs: the title track of the same name, alongside ‘Area’ and ‘Days and Years’.

In a glowing five-star review, NME said that the new songs of ‘Atlantis’ give the re-issue “a final coat of lacquer to ‘Don’t Call Me’ with… that give it that much-needed sheen of perfection”.

‘Don’t Call Me’ marked SHINee’s first release 2018, after members Onew, Key and Minho completed their mandatory military service. Meanwhile the groups’ youngest member Taemin will be releasing a new solo album next month before he enlists at the end of May.

Members Key and Onew are also slated to drop solo projects this year, in July and September respectively. Both members made their debuts as soloists in late 2018: Onew with the mini-album ‘Voice, and Key with the record ‘Face’.