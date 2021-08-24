SHINee’s Key teases solo single ‘Hate That’, featuring Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

SHINee member Key has announced that he will return with new solo music later this month.

At midnight KST on August 23, the K-pop idol released a series of teaser images on his social media accounts for his upcoming solo single ‘Hate That’. The song, which will drop on Augsut 30 has been dubbed a “pre-release” single, in anticipation of a solo mini-album due out in September.

According to the official SHINee account on communication app LINE, ‘Hate That’ will be a collaboration with SM Entertainment labelmate and Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon.

‘Hate That’ will be Key’s first solo release in almost three years, since his 2019 project ‘I Wanna Be’, which was a repackaged version of his 2018 debut solo studio album ‘Face’. The record featured collaborations with SISTAR‘s Soyou, (G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon and South Korean singer Crush.

Earlier this year, SHINee made their long-awaited return with the album ‘Don’t Call Me’. The group later released a repackaged edition of the album titled ‘Atlantis’, which featured three new tracks.

In a four-star review, NME’s Puah Ziwei, said that ‘Atlantis’ showed that “the Princes of K-pop add a final coat of lacquer to ‘Don’t Call Me’ with three exceptional new tunes that give it that much-needed sheen of perfection”.

In other SHINee news, member Onew recently collaborated with K-indie singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung-a during an episode of South Korean reality TV series Sea Of Hope. The two singers performed a rendition of SHINee’s ‘Selene 6.23’, which was first released in 2013 as a B-side track on the boyband’s ‘The Misconceptions Of Us’ album.