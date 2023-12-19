SHINee’s Key announces solo concert ‘2024 Keyland On: And On’

South Korean singer Key of K-pop boyband SHINee has announced his upcoming solo concert, ‘2024 Keyland On: And On’.

Today (December 19), SHINee’s Key announced the dates, venue and ticketing information for his upcoming solo concert, titled ‘2024 Keyland On: And On’. An accompanying poster for the shows features the singer in a vending machine, alongside a number of his outfits.

The shows will be held on January 27 (Saturday) and 28 (Sunday) at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Pre-sale will begin on December 26 at 8pm KST, with general sales starting on December 28 at 8pm KST, both via Melon Ticket.

샤이니 키 솔로 콘서트 '2024 KEYLAND ON : AND ON'(2024 키랜드 온 : 앤 온) 내년 1월 27~28일 서울 올림픽핸드볼경기장에서 열린다!

멜론티켓에서 티켓 예매 진행 SHINee KEY's Solo Concert '2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON' will be held at the Seoul Olympic Handball Stadium on January 27th and… pic.twitter.com/NUhQ9Oeegc — SHINee (@SHINee) December 19, 2023

Advertisement

Key’s upcoming concerts come months after the singer dropped his second mini-album, ‘Good & Great’, which was released in September 2023. The project was his second solo release of the year, following February’s ‘Killer’, a repackaged version of his sophomore studio album ‘Gasoline’.

The SHINee singer was also recently featured on NME‘s list of the 25 best K-pop songs of 2023. Key’s song ‘CoolAs’, which appeared on ‘Good & Great’ ranked at Number 5, with contributor Tássia Assis saying that the song “captures his versatility, sass and panache”.

Meanwhile, SHINee made their long-awaited return in June 2023 with their eight studio album ‘Hard’. In a mixed three-star review of the record, NME‘s Rhian Daly called it “a bright and breezy return that falls short of the Princes of K-pop’s high standards”.

In other touring news, South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has announced the dates and cities for his upcoming ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ solo tour of Asia in 2024.