SHINee’s Key announces solo concert ‘2024 Keyland On: And On’

It'll take place next month in Seoul

By Puah Ziwei
shinee key 2024 concert keyland
SHINee's Key. Credit: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

South Korean singer Key of K-pop boyband SHINee has announced his upcoming solo concert, ‘2024 Keyland On: And On’.

Today (December 19), SHINee’s Key announced the dates, venue and ticketing information for his upcoming solo concert, titled ‘2024 Keyland On: And On’. An accompanying poster for the shows features the singer in a vending machine, alongside a number of his outfits.

The shows will be held on January 27 (Saturday) and 28 (Sunday) at the Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Pre-sale will begin on December 26 at 8pm KST, with general sales starting on December 28 at 8pm KST, both via Melon Ticket.

Key’s upcoming concerts come months after the singer dropped his second mini-album, ‘Good & Great’, which was released in September 2023. The project was his second solo release of the year, following February’s ‘Killer’, a repackaged version of his sophomore studio album ‘Gasoline’.

The SHINee singer was also recently featured on NME‘s list of the 25 best K-pop songs of 2023. Key’s song ‘CoolAs’, which appeared on ‘Good & Great’ ranked at Number 5, with contributor Tássia Assis saying that the song “captures his versatility, sass and panache”.

Meanwhile, SHINee made their long-awaited return in June 2023 with their eight studio album ‘Hard’. In a mixed three-star review of the recordNME‘s Rhian Daly called it “a bright and breezy return that falls short of the Princes of K-pop’s high standards”.

In other touring news, South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo has announced the dates and cities for his upcoming ‘Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator’ solo tour of Asia in 2024.

