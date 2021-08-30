SHINee’s Key unveils emotional new music video for ‘Hate That…’ featuring Taeyeon

SHINee’s Key has dropped a dramatic video for his new single ‘Hate That…’, featuring Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation.

The video opens with Key dwelling alone in a space station, before making an escape for Earth after the station starts to malfunction. The clip also features the SHINee member singing in the rain, expressing his frustration towards a former lover, hoping for them to feel as miserable as he does.

Later, he joins Taeyeon back on earth, where harmonise on the chorus: “And I hate and I hate / That you’re happy without me / And I pray and I pray / I want you to regret more than I do / If you loved me / I just hate that you’re happy.”

‘Hate That…’ has been dubbed a “pre-release” single, in anticipation of Key’s upcoming solo mini-album, due out in September. Immediately after the song’s release, Key took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes shot from the music video. “Hate that is out!!!,” he captioned.

‘Hate That…’ marks the SHINee member’s first solo release in nearly three years, since his 2019 project ‘I Wanna Be’. That release was a repackaged version of his 2018 debut solo studio album ‘Face’, and featured collaborations with SISTAR‘s Soyou, (G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon and South Korean singer Crush.

Earlier this year, SHINee made their long-awaited return with the album ‘Don’t Call Me’. The group later released a repackaged edition of the album titled ‘Atlantis’, which featured three new tracks.

In a four-star review, NME’s Puah Ziwei said that ‘Atlantis’ showed that “the Princes of K-pop add a final coat of lacquer to ‘Don’t Call Me’ with three exceptional new tunes that give it that much-needed sheen of perfection”.