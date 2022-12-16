SHINee’s Minho will hold a solo fanmeet in the Philippines next month

SHINee member Minho will be holding a solo fan meeting in the Philippines next month.

Local promoters Philippines Concerts took to Facebook on Friday (December 16) to announce the appearance of the Korean singer and rapper at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 28.

Doors for the event, titled ‘2023 Best: Choi’s Minho Lucky Choi’s’, will open at 8pm on the fan meet date, according to the flyer shared by Philippine Concerts.

Advertisement

“SHINee’s MINHO will meet you on January 28, 2023 at MOA Arena,” the company said in a brief caption.

SHINee's MINHO will meet you on January 28, 2023 at MOA Arena by Ovation Productions. Posted by Philippine Concerts on Thursday, December 15, 2022

However, the organisers have yet to announce ticketing information at press time.

Last week, Minho – real name Choi Min-ho released a music video for ‘Chase’, the titular track and lead single of his debut solo mini-album.

The visual for the track arrived alongside the physical release of the six-track EP, which saw a digital release on December 6.

‘Chase’ also arrives after nearly 15 years since Minho made his debut in SHINee. Earlier this year, the artist released ‘I’m Home’ for SM Entertainment’s SM Station project, as well as the Japanese-language tracks ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Falling Free’.

Advertisement

The release of ‘Chase’ also makes Minho the last member to go solo, as his bandmates Taemin, Jonghyun, Key, and Onew have previously launched their own material.

“There is a bit of a healthy competition [in SHINee], of motivating and almost instigating each other to try hard and evolve as artists,” he told NME Asia writer, Tássia Assis, in an interview recently.