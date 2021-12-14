SHINee’s Minho announces new solo song, ‘Heartbreak’

SHINee’s Minho has announced that he will be releasing a new solo digital single later this month.

Earlier today (December 14), Minho unveiled a series of teasers for his upcoming single, titled ‘Heartbreak’. The song will mark Minho’s second-ever solo release, following 2019’s ‘I’m Home’, which had been released as part of SM Entertainment’s SM Station project.

According to the teasers for ‘Heartbreak’, the track is slated to arrive on December 21 at 6pm KST. Additional details about the upcoming single are expected to be released in the coming days.

Minho will also be holding a fan meeting on the same day as the release of ‘Heartbreak’. The event will be held at the Theater at Donghae Arts Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul on December 21, 8pm KST. It will also be broadcast simultaneously through the Beyond LIVE platform, with tickets available through the Yes24 website.

In related news, Minho is also set to star as one of the leads for Netflix Korea’s upcoming series The Fabulous. According to a press statement from the streaming giant, Minho is set to play the character of Ji Woo-min, a freelance photo editor known for his looks and vast capabilities in his profession.

Earlier this year, fellow SHINee member Key released his sophomore mini-album ‘Bad Love’. In an interview with NME, the singer said that the project had given him the “chance to show the audience that this is me. This album is the album-version of Key”.