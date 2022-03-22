SHINee’s Onew to release solo music next month, SM confirms

SHINee vocalist Onew is set to make his solo comeback next month.

Earlier today (March 22), several South Korean news outlets reported that the K-pop idol is currently preparing to release new solo music sometime next month. This was later confirmed by SM Entertainment in a statement to MyDaily.

“Onew is preparing his solo album with the goal of releasing it in April,” wrote the agency, which did not provide additional details on the release, as translated by Soompi. “We ask you for your interest.”

The as-yet-unnamed project will mark the SHINee member’s first comeback since the release of his debut solo mini-album ‘Voice’ in December 2018, which was released prior to his mandatory military service.

Last February, SHINee released their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’ alongside its lead single of the same title. That release had marked the boyband’s first comeback in over two years, after members Onew, Minho and Key completed their respective military terms.

The record was later re-released as ‘Atlantis’ in April, which included three new tracks including a new single of the same title. Shortly after, youngest member Taemin enlisted in the military.

In other K-pop news, SHINee’s SM Entertainment labelmates Red Velvet have returned with a dramatic music video for ‘Feel My Rhythm’, the lead single off their newly-released seventh mini-album ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel My Rhythm’.

At a press conference for the release, the quintet revealed that the mini-album is only the first of “many” releases under their new ‘The ReVe Festival 2022’ series, which will be themed around the group going on an “imaginary trip”.