SHINee’s Taemin signs with Big Planet Made after leaving SM Entertainment

SHINee singer Taemin has officially signed with Big Planet Made, shortly after leaving longtime agency SM Entertainment.

Big Planet Made announced today (April 1) in a statement to South Korean outlet Star News that the company has “signed an exclusive contract with singer Taemin, who is unparalleled in his activities both as SHINee’s main dancer and as a solo artist”, per Soompi.

“We will actively support Taemin’s wide range of activities in his music career, and we will do our utmost so that he can soar in broader places and in a variety of directions. We ask that you give lots of support and love to Taemin as he makes a new start,” the label continued.

Big Planet Made first launched as a music label in 2021, and is home to the likes of artists such as VIVIZ, Lee Mu-jin, Ha Sung-woon, NU’EST’s Ren and more. SISTAR’s Soyou was the first artist to ever sign with the company, but left the label in February this year.

Taemin confirmed his departure from SM Entertainment last month, telling fans that the decision was actually made as early as last year, and that he had spoken to the other members of SHINee before making his decision.

Despite his departure from SM Entertainment, the company has confirmed that Taemin will continue to be a part of SHINee despite different management, and that it will continue to manage the group’s activities whenever they embark on projects together moving forward.