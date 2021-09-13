SHINee’s Key unveils cryptic teaser for upcoming solo mini-album ‘Bad Love’

Key has dropped a new video teaser for his upcoming solo mini-album ‘Bad Love’, alongside its release schedule.

On September 13, the SHINee singer shared a visual teaser for his forthcoming mini-album ‘Bad Love’, which is slated to release on September 27.

In the new clip, Key approaches a futuristic-looking chair in the middle of a crater-filled wasteland, seemingly set in a foreign planet. He turns to face the camera before the screen goes dark, revealing the title of the release.

Advertisement

On the same day, SHINee’s social media accounts also uploaded a retro, space-themed schedule poster for ‘Bad Love’. According to the graphic, Key will release a “mood sampler” for the album, followed by a series of image teasers in the coming days. Two music video teaser clips will also be revealed in the two days prior to the album’s release.

Last month, Key dropped the pre-release single ‘Hate That…’ featuring Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon in anticipation of the upcoming album. Its dramatic music video featured the space theme adopted for ‘Bad Love’.

‘Bad Love’ marks the SHINee member’s first solo project in nearly three years, since his 2019 project ‘I Wanna Be’. That release was a repackaged version of his 2018 debut solo studio album ‘Face’, and featured collaborations with SISTAR‘s Soyou, (G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon and South Korean singer Crush.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, SHINee made their long-awaited return with the album ‘Don’t Call Me’. The group later released a repackaged edition of the album titled ‘Atlantis’, which featured three new tracks.

In a four-star review, NME’s Puah Ziwei said that ‘Atlantis’ showed that “the Princes of K-pop add a final coat of lacquer to ‘Don’t Call Me’ with three exceptional new tunes that give it that much-needed sheen of perfection”.