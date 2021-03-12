SHINee to hold first-ever online concert next month

Riding the momentum from their new album, SHINee has announced plans hold a virtual concert next month.

Earlier today (March 12), SHINee officially confirmed on Twitter that they would be holding their first-ever online concert on April 4 at 3pm KST.

Entitled ‘SHINee WORLD’, the show is set to take place virtually through online performance platform ‘Beyond LIVE’. The platform was launched by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Naver last year.

This is SHINee’s first concert in three years since the ‘SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018～FROM NOW ON’ Japan concert tour. Tickets to the online concert will be available for pre-sale from March 18. More details are expected to be announced soon.

On February 22, SHINee made their long-awaited comeback with ‘Don’t Call Me’, bringing the group’s three-year hiatus to an end. Their last project, ‘The Story of Light’, was released in three parts in 2018.

This was also SHINee’s first comeback since members Onew, Minho and Key completed their military service. Taemin, who has yet to enlist, spent the group’s hiatus focusing on his solo career, as well as activities with SuperM.

According to SCMP, the hip-hop beats in the title track ‘Don’t Call Me’ was a new sound the group attempted for the first time. Member Taemin described it as “something new and cool for us to try out”.