SHINee announce Singapore, Hong Kong dates for ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour

K-pop boyband SHINee have announced two brand-new dates for their ongoing ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour, in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Today (December 13), SHINee added two new shows to their ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ concerts, which will now run in 2024. The tour first kicked off in June 2023 at the Olympic Gymnastic Arena in Seoul, just days prior to the release of the quartet’s eighth studio album, ‘Hard’.

Following their Seoul dates, SHINee went on the Japanese leg of the tour, which featured eight shows across four cities from September to November 2023. The boyband have since extended their trek in Japan, with two more concert in Tokyo in February 2024.

SHINee will head to Singapore in March 2024 for one night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Notably, it’ll be the quartet’s first concert in the island city in over a decade, since their 2012 ‘SHINee World II’ tour. Thereafter, the boyband will also play a concert in Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena.

Ticketing details for the newly added Singapore and Hong Kong dates of SHINee’s 2023 to 2024 ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for SHINee’s 2023 to 2024 ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’ tour are:

JUNE 2023

23: Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Gymnastic Arena (FINISHED)

24: Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Gymnastic Arena (FINISHED)

25: Seoul, South Korea, Olympic Gymnastic Arena (FINISHED)

SEPTEMBER 2023

30: Saitama, Japan, Saitama Super Arena (FINISHED)

OCTOBER 2023

01: Saitama, Japan, Saitama Super Arena (FINISHED)

06: Oasaka, Japan, Osaka-jo Hall (FINISHED)

07: Oasaka, Japan, Osaka-jo Hall (FINISHED)

NOVEMBER 2023

22: Nagoya, Japan, Nippon Gaishi Hall (FINISHED)

23: Nagoya, Japan, Nippon Gaishi Hall (FINISHED)

28: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Gymnasium (FINISHED)

29: Tokyo, Japan, Yoyogi National Gymnasium (FINISHED)

FEBRUARY 2024

24: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

25: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

MARCH 2024

02: Singapore, Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

16: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Arena

