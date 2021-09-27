SHINee’s Key unveils retro-inspired music video for ‘Bad Love’

SHINee member Key has made his long-awaited solo comeback with the new single ‘Bad Love’.

In the stunning new visual for the ’80s-inspired synthpop track, Key pays homage to retrofuturism through its fashion and colourful sets. In between shots of the high-energy choreography, the singer is seen travelling through space in a UFO, which explodes dramatically at the end.

“Don’t need that kind of love, called love (Run away further, it’s bad love) / I’m sick of this bad love / Don’t need that kind of love, called love (Curse more and harder to bad love) / There isn’t a piece of you in me,” he declares in the chorus.

‘Bad Love’ is the title track of Key’s new solo mini-album of the same name. The six-track record features his August single ‘Hate That…’, which featured vocals from SM Entertainment labelmate Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.

‘Bad Love’ marks the SHINee member’s first solo project in nearly three years, since his 2019 project ‘I Wanna Be’. That release was a repackaged version of his 2018 debut solo studio album ‘Face’, and featured collaborations with SISTAR‘s Soyou, (G)I-DLE‘s Soyeon and South Korean singer Crush.

Earlier this year, SHINee made their long-awaited return with the album ‘Don’t Call Me’. The group later released a repackaged edition of the album titled ‘Atlantis’, which featured three new tracks.

In a four-star review, NME’s Puah Ziwei, said that ‘Atlantis’ showed that “the Princes of K-pop add a final coat of lacquer to ‘Don’t Call Me’ with three exceptional new tunes that give it that much-needed sheen of perfection”.