SHINee’s Key joins the line-up of ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ in Seoul

Global K-pop festival KCON has added SHINee’s Key to the lineup for its upcoming ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ concert in Seoul.

KCON announced today (March 30) that the K-pop idol will be joining the line-up for the second day of its upcoming Seoul concerts, which will be held on May 8 at the CJ ENM Centre.

Key is the latest addition to a star-studded line-up that was previously announced last week. It includes K-pop acts such as NMIXX, STAYC, THE BOYZ, JYP’s Japanese-Korean group NiziU and Queendom 2 participants (Hyolyn, Brave Girls, VIVIZ, WJSN, LOONA and Kep1er).

Other acts set to make appearances at the Seoul rendition of ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ include MONSTA X, Highlight and TO1, on top of two-day appearances by STAYC, NMIXX and the Queendom 2 stars.

The announcement of Key’s addition comes just two weeks after South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM revealed that the iconic K-pop festival would be making its long-awaited return, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ events are also set to take place in May in Tokyo, Japan and Chicago, Illinois. The lineups for those concerts are set to be announced in the coming days, on March 25 and 29, respectively.

The three ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ events are to serve as a special kick-off to the main 2022 instalments of KCON, which will take place in Los Angeles from 19 to 21 August and Japan on as-yet-unannounced October dates.

KCON was first held in 2012 in the Californian city of Irvine, before going on to visit nine more cities and regions across North America, Europe and Asia. The festival managed to rake in approximately 291,000 visitors at their last in-person event in 2019.

Past acts that have graced the KCON stage include BTS, Girls’ Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY and NCT, among others.