Shinhwa WDJ unveil lyric video for pre-release single ‘Tomorrow’

Shinhwa subunit WDJ have released the single ‘Tomorrow’ ahead of their forthcoming first mini-album, due out in December.

On November 21 at 6PM KST, the Shinhwa trio — comprising members Lee Min-woo, Kim Dong-wan and Jun Jin — released their new single ‘Tomorrow’ across streaming platforms, along with a lyric video for the track.

“We are always, never-ending story / Stay the way you are / Here, hold my hand / Even if you’re afraid of tomorrow, we’re together,” they sing on the hopeful new ballad.

‘Tomorrow’ acts as the pre-release single to the Shinhwa subunit’s upcoming first mini-album. Titled ‘Come to Life’, the new record is due out on December 6 at 6PM KST. It will comprise a total of five tracks, including ‘Tomorrow’ and the lead single ‘Flash’.

Other songs on ‘Come to Life’ include ‘Shape On Body’, ‘Guest’ and ‘Rumble’. According to KoreaJoongAngDaily, its release will also be followed by a year-end concert on December 30 and 31 at Jamsil Arena in Seoul.

One of the longest-running boybands in K-pop, Shinhwa WDJ is the first subunit of the group’s 24-year career. Their last release as a complete group had been their 2018 special album ‘Heart’, which was led by the title track ‘Kiss Me Like That’.

