Shirebound & Busking returns with comeback single ‘Power And Sleep’

Filipino indie-folk singer Shirebound & Busking has returned after over two years with a new track called ‘Power And Sleep’.

The single arrived today (May 6) on all major streaming platforms. On this track, the musician born Iego Tan contemplates his existence in this day and age. “Am I alive in this post-apocalypse? / Am I beginning just to come to grips? / Is it a question of good governance? / Or sarcastic providence?” he wonders.

In between the English verses (some of which approach a rap cadence), the singer also repeats a Tagalog hook: “Aanhin ang araw-araw-araw na dasal / Kung demonyo pa rin naman ang mahahalal?” – “What’s the use of praying everyday / If the demon remains elected?”

Listen to his new single below:

‘Power And Sleep’ marks the indie-folk act’s first new music following the release of his EP ‘Lumpin’ in August 2019. In the same year, he also dropped his 10-track debut album called ‘For Princesses, By Thieves (O Mga Awit Ng Hiraya Para Sa Guni-guning Sinta)’.

Shirebound & Busking released his debut single ‘Waltz of Four Left Feet’ in 2016. He has since put out other singles like ‘A Million Little Things’, ‘Dalum At Hibas’ and ‘Aninipot’.