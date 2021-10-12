SHNTI, Calix and more to perform for Filipino hip-hop label LIAB’s virtual anniversary concert

Independent Filipino hip-hop label LIAB Studios has announced a virtual concert to celebrate its first anniversary.

The virtual concert, set for October 29, will feature performances from rappers SHNTI, Calix, Illicit, Yorko, Ruiijikun and label CEO Waiian. The lineup also teases “special guests”.

LIAB Studios announced the concert via social media on October 10, and have confirmed that the concert will stream for free via its official Facebook page.

LIAB Studios says the event “aims to entertain hip-hop fans from the safety of their homes for the meantime till the day comes that it’s alright to have live gigs again”, per a HipHopDX Asia report.

LIAB Studios – also known as Lightning In A Bottle Studios – was founded in 2020 by Misha Salud and Makati-based rapper Waiian, and aim to “represent the bleeding edge of the Philippines-based underground hip-hop and rap music scene”.

SHNTI made her debut in 2019, releasing the track ‘OH NO PH!’ on SoundCloud, followed by a string of other loosies. Earlier this year, she contributed two singles to ‘Pasya’, a compilation album by female Filipino artists about decriminalising and destigmatising abortion.

SHNTI is currently working on her debut EP, ‘Element’, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Calix, who released an 18-track album ‘Deafening Earthen Tones’ in 2020, announced on October 9 that his first EP under LIAB, ‘Crash And Burn’, will be released at the “end of the month (hopefully)”.

