Shout? Lulu says she doesn’t speak before 12pm: “I’m not lying”

Lulu has revealed that she does not ever speak before midday when she is on tour.

The 75-year-old has been giving interviews ahead of her upcoming retirement tour, and despite being most familiar for her song ‘Shout’, she has disclosed that she doesn’t even as much as whisper on the morning of a show.

Speaking with the BBC, the Scottish pop icon said: “I don’t speak before 12 noon. I can understand why you think I’m lying, but no, I’m very disciplined.”

“I try not to come out of my room until 12. It makes it easier. I take care of my instrument, it allows me to sing.”

Advertisement

In February, the singer announced her farewell tour and her intentions to retire after 60 years in music.

The Scottish singer is best known for her songs ‘Boom Bang-a-Bang’, which won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969, and the smash hit ‘Shout’ in 1964.

Recommended

Her final tour is titled ‘Champagne For Lulu’, named after a line from the episode of Absolutely Fabulous in which she starred, and will kick off in April, to coincide with the 60th anniversary of ‘Shout’. Tickets are on sale now – get yours here.

Lulu hinted that some surprises were in store for her upcoming tour: “I’m not going to tell you exactly what I’m going to do, but of course I’ll have to do ‘Boom Bang-a-Bang.’

“The audience want to do it by themselves anyway. You can’t not give people what they want – and more. If you’ve ever seen me on tour, just let me say, you won’t have seen me like this.”

She has also confirmed that she will be joined by “special friends” at the show, although no names have yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

In addition to an illustrious music career, Lulu also made her acting debut in the 1967 classic To Sir, With Love featuring Sidney Poitier. Lulu also sang the film’s title track, which went on to become the best-selling single of that year in the US.

She would also go on to sing the theme for James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun in 1974.

Most recently, Lulu appeared as a Piece of Cake on popular singing contest The Masked Singer.