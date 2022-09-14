Show Me The Body share single ‘We Came To Play’ and announce album ‘Trouble The Water’

Show Me The Body have shared a new single ‘We Came To Play’, alongside announcing new album ‘Trouble The Water’.

The second offering from the upcoming album, ‘We Came To Play’ follows on from previously released single ‘Loose Talk’ and the new single has arrived with visuals directed by Zev Deans.

“Although the title invokes the ancient alchemy Moses wielded to free and unite Israelite peoples, ‘Trouble The Water’ refuses nostalgia or mimicry,” said the band in a statement.

“Instead, it considers the sublime power of the unifying physical practices that can be enacted daily, to invoke immeasurable spiritual and collective reactions. Buoyed by moments of stinging stillness and compulsive, almost optimistic, malfunctioning rhythms, the work is literally a conjuration to dance, and move. If we are really living through the end of the world, maybe every movement we make, no matter how slight, is actually boundless and radical.”

Recorded entirely in CORPUS Studios in Long Island City, Show Me Body’s upcoming third album ‘Trouble The Water’, set for release on October 28 via Loma Vista Recordings was produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Turnstile, Municiple Waste). You can see the full track list below and pre-order the album here.

‘Loose Talk’

‘Food From Poison’

‘Radiator’

’We Came To Play’

‘War Not Beef’

’Out of Place’

’Boils Up’

‘Buck 50’

‘Demeanour’

’Using It’

‘WW4’

‘Trouble The Water’

The 12 tracks that make up ‘Trouble The Water’ reference and pay homage to the sound and sights of New York City, including the people and the subcultures that capture the foundations of the city, a theme that the band explored on their 2019 record ‘Dog Whistle’ – an album that NME gave four starts to in its review.

Meanwhile, Show Me The Body are set to tour the world starting next month, beginning in California on October 1 and ending in Perth in December 9. Find a full list of dates below and get tickets here.

OCTOBER

1 – Perris, CA – Desert Daze

16 – Garden Grove, CA – Nothing

22 – Kusel, Germany – Schalander

24 – Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang

25 – Poznań, Poland – Klub Muzyczny

26 – Dresden, Germany – Chemiefabrik

28 – Dortmund, Germany – Red Forest Festival

29 – Berlin, Germany – Red Forest Festival

30 – Drachten, Netherlands – Iduna

31 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Merleyn

NOVEMBER

1 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo

2 – Fribourg, Switzerland – Café XXème

3 – Bologna, Italy – Freakout Club

4 – Verona, Italy – Colorificio Kroen

5 – Mezzago, Italy – Bloom

7 – London, UK – The Underworld

DECEMBER

6 – Sydney, AU – Oxford Art Factory

7 – Brisbane, AU – The Brightside

8 – Melbourne, AU – Stay Gold

9 – Perth, AU – Bad Lands

Just last month, Show Me The Body vocalist Julian Cashwan Pratt pushed a fan offstage during the bands North American tour when an audience member gate crashed their set to jump onstage to film themselves with the band – to which Pratt proceeded to moving the fan out of the way to finish their performance.