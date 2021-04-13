‘Show Me The Money 9’ alum Mirani drops new single ‘Daisy’

South Korean hip-hop artist Mirani has dropped a music video for her new song, ‘Daisy’, featuring pH-1

In the video, the Show Me The Money alum is seen living in a rabbit hole in the beginning, before eventually making her way up to greener pastures. ‘Daisy’ is the title track of her new two-track single album of the same name.

Her single album ‘Daisy’ also featured JUSTHIS on B-side track ‘Open Up’. The project is Mirani’s first release under the record label AREA, a new label by GROOVYROOM in partnership with Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC.

Mirani first rose to fame during her appearance on the ninth season of the South Korean reality series Show Me The Money, before signing with AREA in March 2021. While on the show, she released the songs ‘VVS’ (with Munchman, Khundi Panda, Mushvenom and pH-1) and ‘Achoo’ (pH-1 and Haon), both of which peaked in the top five of the Gaon Digital Chart.

In other H1GHR Music news, GOT7 JB is said to bein discussion for an exclusive contract with the label. However, a representative has stated that “nothing has been decided in relation to recruiting GOT7’s JB”.