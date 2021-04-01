Shye and Gentle Bones lead winners at Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards 2021

The third edition of Singapore’s annual *SCAPE Youth Music Awards (YMAs) took place last night (Mar 31), with Shye and Gentle Bones leading the winners. Find the full list below.

Shye took home Album of the Year for her debut album ‘Days to Morning Glory’ – one of NME‘s top Asian albums of 2020. Gentle Bones secured three awards, including the People’s Choice Award.

Last year’s YMAs were held entirely online due to the onset of the pandemic. This time, the YMAs were held as a hybrid event — the livestream was filmed in front of a limited-capacity crowd at the *SCAPE Ground Theatre. The awards ceremony was hosted by actress Munah Bagharib and ex-DJ Tan Yan Wei.

Yung Raja swept the Rap category, earning both Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for ‘The Dance Song’. In the Pop category, Gentle Bones – aka Joel Tan – clinched the same honours, winning Single of the Year alongside Benjamin Kheng for their collaborative single, ‘Better With You’.

The Non-English category was dominated by Mandopop artists, with Shelby Wang winning Single of the Year for ‘尋覓連接 Lost & Found’ alongside featured artist Acid. Marcus Lee was named Artist of the Year.

Other winners included Jasmine Sokko and Charlie Lim, who won Artist of the Year nods in the Electronic and Indie/Alternative categories, respectively.

Live performances for the night came from singer-songwriter KEYANA, indie rock quintet Subsonic Eye, emo math rockers Forests, rapper Akeem Jahat, pop singers RRILEY and Hashy, along with singer-songwriters bernice.wav and Daniel Sid during the pre-event segment.

Voting was also open to the public for the first time. Fans were encouraged to vote for their winner of choice on Twitter with the hashtag #YMA21, with the final result based on both public voting (40 percent) and a panel of judges (60 percent).

Here are the winners of the *SCAPE Youth Music Awards 2021:

Album of the Year

.gif – ‘Hail Nothing’

Shye – ‘Days to Morning Glory’ – WINNER

Annette Lee – ‘Song for the Underdog’

BRB. – ‘relationship’

MYRNE – ‘Wandering’

Artist of the Year (Electronic)

FAUXE

Jasmine Sokko – WINNER

MYRNE

Intriguant

Foxela

Single of the Year (Electronic)

Jasmine Sokko – ‘Mess’

MYRNE – ‘Splinter’

INCH ft. ShiGGa Shay – ‘FLAGS’

Evanturetime, YAØ – ‘Love Is’

MYRNE, Duumu – ‘All for Nothing’ – WINNER

Artist of the Year (Indie/Alternative)

.gif

islandeer

M1LDL1FE

Shye

Charlie Lim – WINNER

Single of the Year (Indie/Alternative)

M1LDL1FE – ‘Can’t Seem To Get Anything’

Subsonic Eye – ‘Fruitcake’

Kitty Purrnaz – ‘cry.’ – WINNER

Woes – ‘Monkey Tennis’

Chloe Ho – ‘Here’s To Coming Out’

Artist of the Year (Non-English)

Yung Raja

Marcus Lee – WINNER

OHMYMEITING

Boon Hui Lu

Goose

Single of the Year (Non-English)

Gentle Bones, Tay Kewei – ‘你還不知道’

Fariz Jabba – ‘Nak Tak Nak’

Jasmine Sokko – ‘女孩主義’

Goose 我鳥, OHMYMEITING – ‘行星戀’

Shelby Wang ft. Acid – ‘尋覓連接 (Lost & Found)’ – WINNER

Artist of the Year (Pop)

Nathan Hartono

Benjamin Kheng

Gentle Bones – WINNER

RRILEY

brb.

Single of the Year (Pop)

Gentle Bones and Benjamin Kheng – ‘Better With You’ – WINNER

Charlie Lim and Linying – ‘Hummingbird’

KEYANA – ‘Scorpio’

Tabitha Nauser – ‘Vices’

Gentle Bones – ‘dear me,’

Artist of the Year (Rap)

Yung Raja – WINNER

Shigga Shay

BGourd

Louie Indigo

Mediocre Haircut Crew

Single of the Year (Rap)

Yung Raja – ‘The Dance Song’ – WINNER

Fariz Jabba, omarKenobi – ‘Kalah’

Fariz Jabba – ‘Nak Tak Nak’

BGourd – ‘Fresh Air’

Louie Indigo – ‘Scotty2hotty’

Artist of the Year (Rock)

Hauste

Iman’s League

Bad Dod

MRTNS

Pathetic Ordinary – WINNER

Single of the Year (Rock)

Saints Amongst Sinners – ‘Bitter Truths’

Bad Dod – ‘Feel Nothing Yet’

Hauste – ‘Nara’

MRTNS – ‘Doves and Daisies’

The New Modern Lights – ‘Bones’ – WINNER

Best New Artist

manderSings

KEYANA

Narysal – WINNER

Islandeer

Jason Yu

Producer of the Year

MYRNE

Flightsch

Evanturetime

Evan Chan

Hubert Ng 黃宇哲 – WINNER